Amazon German warehouse workers start fresh strike in pay row
March 21, 2016 / 10:37 PM / a year ago

Amazon German warehouse workers start fresh strike in pay row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees of Amazon India are seen behind a glass bearing the company's logo inside its office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

BERLIN (Reuters) - Workers at an Amazon.com warehouse in Germany are starting a new round of strikes in an attempt to pressure the U.S. online retailer to increase pay.

The walkout by workers at the warehouse in Koblenz, western Germany, began on Monday night and is due to run until the end of the night shift on Wednesday, March 23, union Verdi said in a statement.

Verdi has organised frequent strikes at Amazon warehouses across Germany since May 2013 as it seeks to force the retailer to raise pay for warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining agreements in Germany’s mail order and retail sector.

The most recent strikes in Germany, Amazon’s second-biggest market behind the United States, were held in the run-up to Christmas.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
