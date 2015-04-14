FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon, HarperCollins reach multi-year publishing deal: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 14, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

Amazon, HarperCollins reach multi-year publishing deal: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc and publisher HarperCollins have reached a new multi-year publishing deal that covers both print and digital titles, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing HarperCollins.

The deal calls for HarperCollins, owned by News Corp, to set the retail prices of its digital books, with incentives for HarperCollins to provide lower prices to consumers, the Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Financial terms were not reported. The agreement is expected to go into effect this week, the Journal said.

“HarperCollins has reached an agreement with Amazon. Our books will continue to be available on the Amazon print and digital platforms,” a HarperCollins spokeswoman said in a statement, the Journal reported.

In November, Amazon reached a multi-year agreement with Hachette Book Group for e-book and print book sales after months of bitter fighting that pitted writers and publishers against Amazon.

Hachette is a unit of France’s Lagardere SCA and the fourth-largest U.S. book publisher.

HarperCollins and Amazon were not available to comment.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.