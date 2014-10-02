FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Amazon to sell packaged food and beverages in India - Economic Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A just-delivered Amazon box is seen on a counter in Golden, Colorado August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to sell packaged food and beverages in India from mid-October, the Economic Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon, which has already started accepting bookings for Coca-Cola Zero - the beverage’s low-calorie variant, will eventually start selling fresh food in India, the ET said.

Amazon is already in talks with brands like Kelloggs and Cornitos, the paper said.

Amazon India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon, which opened its Indian website last June, has drawn up the battle lines by slashing prices, launching same-day delivery, adding new product categories and embarking on a high-voltage advertisement campaign.

In July, Amazon said it will invest a further $2 billion in India after the country’s largest e-tailer Flipkart attracted $1 billion of fresh funds, raising the stakes in a nascent but fast-growing e-commerce sector.

(This version of the story has been refiled to correct name of the beverage to Coca-Cola Zero from Coco-Cola Zero in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
