Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it bought the global television rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy.