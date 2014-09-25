FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon's head of digital music, video to depart
September 25, 2014 / 12:06 AM / 3 years ago

Amazon's head of digital music, video to depart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon signage is seen during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, California, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s head of digital music and video is departing the e-commerce company by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether Bill Carr, who is a vice president, is leaving Amazon to take another job.

An Amazon spokeswoman said Carr is planning to spend time with family.

Carr, 47, has been instrumental in Amazon’s push to take on Netflix Inc and Hulu in streaming online video, according to the Wall Street Journal, which initially reported the departure.

He also helped oversee the launch of original programming like “Alpha House” and “Betas” on Amazon’s website, the report added.

He joined Amazon in 1999 as senior product manager in its DVD and video unit and was promoted to his current role in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

