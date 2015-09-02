FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon's 'Dash' button now effectively free
#Technology News
September 2, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon's 'Dash' button now effectively free

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Amazon.com Inc. logo is seen on the side of a delivery truck in Brooklyn, New York, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said its ‘Dash’ button, which allows customers to place orders instantly, will now be effectively free.

The company’s Prime members can now buy the button for $4.99 and get the amount discounted on their first purchase using the button, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.

The button will now be available to all Prime members - those paying $99 a year for two-day delivery and other benefits.

The company said it will add 11 more brands to the button, bringing the total to 29.

The ‘Dash’ button, launched earlier this year, allows Amazon’s Prime members to order a product with just a push, using a WiFi connection, and can be hung or hooked anywhere in the home.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
