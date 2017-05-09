FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 9, 2017 / 6:33 PM / 3 months ago

Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016.Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.

Amazon already offers free two-day shipping under its $99 Prime membership program but the new offer is aimed at encouraging more customers to shop on its platform.

Amazon also hopes to convert these shoppers to Prime members down the line.

The world's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart, has been building up its ecommerce business through acquisitions such as Jet.com, as it looks to narrow the massive gap with Amazon.

Wal-Mart started its own membership program called ShippingPass last year, which offered free two-day shipping for $49 a year. However, the company ended the program in January, replacing it with free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.