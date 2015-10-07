FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon considering online TV service: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 7, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon considering online TV service: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Amazon boxes are organized to be delivered in New York July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is considering the creation of a live online TV service and has reached out to networks such as CBS Corp and Comcast’s NBCUniversal to express interest in carrying their channels, Bloomberg reported.

The e-commerce giant's talks with the networks are in preliminary stages, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Ru8rgn)

Such a move would increase Amazon’s already growing presence in online video. Amazon currently offers an on-demand video streaming service similar to that of Netflix Inc.

Amazon signed an exclusive deal with former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson in July to present a new motoring show for its Amazon Prime subscription service.

The company last month said it would launch six TV show pilots for its video streaming service in the United States, the UK, Germany and Austria for the 2015 fall pilot season.

Spokespersons for Amazon and CBS declined to comment, while NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.