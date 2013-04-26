FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to open shipping centre in Czech Republic: report
April 26, 2013

Amazon to open shipping centre in Czech Republic: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to build a 100,000-sqm logistics center in the Czech Republic, daily E15 reported, citing several unnamed sources familiar with the company’s plans.

It said the U.S. online seller picked the Czech Republic over neighboring Poland.

The shipping site should create at least 1,000 new jobs in the central European country and Amazon had plans to launch its operation by the autumn, the paper also said.

Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
