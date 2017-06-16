Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
SAN FRANCISCO Investors fearing Amazon will do to the retail food industry what it did to book stores sold the shares of dozens of related companies, vaporizing at least $34 billion in market capitalization, which is more than the total value of Target.
Whole Foods and Amazon increased their combined stock market value by $14 billion.
The table below shows part of Friday's stock-market fallout.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss advanced wireless technologies and drones on Thursday with top executives at AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and other firms, focusing on how government can create the right environment for breakthroughs.