Amazon says creating more than 100,000 jobs for holiday season
October 20, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Amazon says creating more than 100,000 jobs for holiday season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two freshly delivered Amazon boxes are seen on a counter in Golden, Colorado August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said it is creating 100,000 seasonal jobs across its network of fulfillment and sortation centers in the United States to meet increased customer demand during the holiday season.

Amazon has hired more than 25,000 full-time employees since August to prepare for the 2015 holiday season, the company said in a statement.

“Following last year’s holiday season, tens of thousands of seasonal employees found regular, full-time roles with Amazon,” said Mike Roth, Amazon’s vice president of North America operations.

The company had created 80,000 seasonal jobs last holiday season.

Amazon has more than 90,000 full-time employees across its more than 50 fulfillment and 20 sortation centers in the United States.

Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

