Amazon to close fashion website endless.com

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is closing its fashion website endless.com as the world’s largest Internet retailer focuses on a new, upgraded apparel and accessories section of its main website.

On September 27, endless.com will become part of Amazon.com/Fashion, according to a statement on the front page of endless.com on Tuesday.

Endless.com was launched in 2007, specializing mainly in women’s shoes and handbags.

Starting next week, endless.com said customers will be able to buy shoes, handbags, jewelry and watches from more brands from Amazon’s main website, along with apparel.

The switch is part of a big push by Amazon this year to expand further into fashion and apparel, one of the fastest-growing retail categories online. EBay Inc, Amazon’s main rival, has done well with its fashion offerings in recent years.

“We are shifting our Endless business to Amazon in order to focus on the Amazon Fashion experience,” an Amazon spokesman said on Tuesday.

Zappos and Shopbop, two other fashion websites owned by Amazon, are staying.

“Between Amazon, Shopbop and Zappos, our customers have easy access to an assortment of quality brands and a variety of shopping experiences for any fashion need,” the spokesman added.

Amazon also has a successful flash sales website called MYHABIT with a significant focus on fashion items.