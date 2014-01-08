Amazon signs exclusive deal with CBS for 'Extant'

A zoomed illustration image of a man looking at a computer monitor showing the logo of Amazon is seen in Vienna November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc signed a deal allowing it to stream CBS Corp’s new science-fiction thriller series “Extant” four days after it is broadcast on television.

The show, starring Halle Berry, is about an astronaut, who comes home after spending a year alone in space, and tries to reconnect with her husband and son.

CBS will start screening the show in June and Amazon will be allowed to stream episodes four days later.

The exclusive service is free for subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Instant Video program on Kindle and gaming platforms.

Amazon has similar deals with PBS for the British drama series “Downton Abbey”.

The stock of both companies were flat in morning trade on Wednesday.