#Technology News
September 7, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Amazon unveils new tablets to challenge the iPad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc unveiled new Kindle Fire tablets on Thursday, challenging Apple Inc’s dominant iPad.

The world’s largest Internet retailer, which debuted a 7-inch tablet at roughly half the price of the iPad last year, on Thursday introduced a number of devices with a range of prices, screen quality and sizes. In contrast, iPads are one size currently.

Below is a sampling of the new Fire tablets detailed on Thursday, contrasted with comparable versions of the iPad.

4G Kindle Fire HD 64GB iPad 3G

Price: $599 $829

Storage: 64 gigabytes 64 GB

Display: 8.9 inch 9.7-inch

Resolution: 1920 by 1200 2048 by 1536

Wi-Fi-only Kindle Fire HD iPad Wi-Fi

Price: $299 $499

Storage: 16 gigabytes 16 GB

Display: 8.9 inch 9.7-inch

Resolution: 1920 by 1200 2048 by 1536

Wi-Fi-only Kindle Fire HD N/A

Price: $199

Storage: 16 gigabytes

Display: 7 inch

Resolution: 1280 by 800

Kindle Fire (supported by advertising) N/A

Price: $159

Storage: 8 gigabytes

Display: 7 inch

Resolution: 1024 by 600

Reporting By Edwin Chan; editing by Carol Bishopric

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
