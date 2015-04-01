FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon launches button for instant product ordering
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 1, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Amazon launches button for instant product ordering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new Dash button is shown in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Amazon

(Reuters) - Online retailer Amazon.com Inc has launched a hardware that allows its Prime members to order a product by pushing a button.

The ‘Dash button’, which is connected with the Amazon app through Wi-Fi, is brand specific and the company has tied up with household names such as Tide, Huggies and Gillette.

The 'Dash button' comes with an adhesive and a hook and can be hung or hooked anywhere in the home. (amzn.to/1G40UlZ)

The offer, limited to three Dash buttons per customer, is only open to members who receive an email from the company with an invitation to receive a free Dash Button.

Reuters had reported in September that Amazon would boost staffing at its secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit as it tests Internet-connected “smart” home gadgets.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.