Amazon launches Prime loyalty program in India
July 26, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Amazon launches Prime loyalty program in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Security guards stand at the reception desk of the Amazon India office in Bengaluru, India, August 14, 2015.Abhishek N. Chinnappa

(Reuters) - Amazon.com launched its popular Prime loyalty program in India on Tuesday, three years after its entry into the world's second-most populous country.

The world's biggest online retailer has been pumping billions of dollars into India as it seeks to win a bigger share of a market dominated by homegrown e-retailer Flipkart.

Prime members will get free one-day or two-day delivery service with no limit on order size, and early access to some deals.

Prime membership will cost 499 Indian rupees ($7.41) per year, rivaling Flipkart's own offering Flipkart First, which is priced at 500 Indian rupees per year.

Amazon said it was offering users a free trial period of 60 days for the Prime service.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
