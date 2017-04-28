FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Italian police say Amazon has evaded 130 million euros of taxes
April 28, 2017 / 5:58 PM / 4 months ago

Italian police say Amazon has evaded 130 million euros of taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

MILAN (Reuters) - Milan tax police have told Amazon they believes the world's largest online retailer has evaded around 130 million euros ($142 million) of taxes in Italy, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The allegedly unpaid taxes refer to the period between 2011 and 2015, when Amazon (AMZN.O) made revenues of around 2.5 billion euros in Italy, the source said.

The tax police's findings have been handed to Milan prosecutors, the source added.

Amazon issued a statement denying it had evaded any taxes, and said its profits in Italy, on which taxes are paid, had been low due to its considerable investments in the country.

Reporting by Sara Rossi; Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Giselda Vagnoni and Mark Potter

