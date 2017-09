Amazon Kindle Fire HDX 8.9 Tablets are displayed during a launch event in New York September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s latest Kindle version is ready and further details could be expected next week, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos tweeted on Monday.

This device would be Amazon’s eighth-generation e-book reader. The company launched a $50 tablet last year.

Amazon declined to provide any additional comment.