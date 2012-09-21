FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to launch Kindle in Japan next month: Nikkei
September 21, 2012

Amazon to launch Kindle in Japan next month: Nikkei

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is expected to release the Kindle e-book reader in Japan early October, the Nikkei reported.

The world’s largest Internet retailer had been planning for a late-September release, but had to change its plans due to snags in the supply system, the daily said, quoting unnamed publishing industry executives.

Amazon declined to comment when contacted on Friday.

Amazon is hurrying to secure Japanese content in time for the year-end sales season, the paper said.

The company is asking publishers to change the data formats for some content and could postpone the release further if it does not consider them sufficiently prepared, the Nikkei said.

Shares of Amazon were down 1 percent at $258.33 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
