October 7, 2013 / 3:44 PM / 4 years ago

Amazon to invest in new logistics centers in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado in this July 23, 2008 file picture. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Amazon.com will invest in three new logistics centers in Poland, creating 6,000 new jobs over the next two years as part of expansion in Europe, a spokesman said on Monday.

German media had speculated that the new sites - in Wroclaw and Poznan - would result in closures elsewhere, especially after Amazon was hit by strikes in Germany over pay and conditions and unions this weekend warned more strikes could come ahead of Christmas.

The Amazon spokesman said on Monday there were no plans to shut existing logistics centers in Europe and that Amazon was about to open a new site outside Berlin that would create 1,000 permanent jobs.

“Amazon is always looking at options to expand capacity,” he said.

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
