FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Instant View: Amazon's income leaps 56 percent in holiday quarter
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 29, 2013 / 9:27 PM / in 5 years

Instant View: Amazon's income leaps 56 percent in holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc posted a 56 percent jump in operating income and its highest profit margin in years, after grabbing a big share of online spending during the crucial holiday period.

Commentary:

JORDAN ROHAN, ANALYST, STIFEL NICOLAUS

“Incredibly strong margins. This is the highest fourth-quarter margin in North America that they’ve reported since the third quarter of 2009. The highest in over three years.”

KEN SENA, ANALYST, EVERCORE PARTNERS

“It was a much better-than-expected gross margin, a strong forward indicator to drive margin expansion. What is really important is gross profit dollars and that line is stronger.”

KERRY RICE, ANALYST, NEEDHAM & COMPANY

”Revenue was light. In general, weaker than everyone expected on the top line and guidance was similarly weaker than what everyone was expecting on the top line. There was a massive selloff at the beginning.

“I‘m not that surprised. We’ve had a lot of negative retail data points. General suggestions have been that e-commerce was not as strong as people had expected.”

Reporting By Jennifer Saba and Liana Baker in New York, and Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.