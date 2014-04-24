FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to pay more than $300 million for HBO shows: report
#Technology News
April 24, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon to pay more than $300 million for HBO shows: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker packs a box at Amazon's logistics centre in Graben near Augsburg December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc will pay more than $300 million over three years to offer older shows from premium-cable channel HBO over the next three years, tech blog Re/code reported on Thursday, citing multiple people familiar with the deal.

Amazon’s streaming video service will offer shows like “The Sopranos” starting next month. The deal value reported by Re/code is less than the $200 million a year estimated by analysts.

HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
