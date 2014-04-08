FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon says its instant video streams jumped
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
#Technology News
April 8, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Amazon says its instant video streams jumped

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A zoomed illustration image of a man looking at a computer monitor showing the logo of Amazon is seen in Vienna November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday that the number of Instant Video streams it offers nearly tripled from a year ago as the world’s largest online retailer tries to win a battle for control over people’s living rooms.

Amazon did not disclose the actual number of video streams nor how many people access Instant Video.

“We’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars in great TV shows and movies for Prime members, and it’s working,” Bill Carr, vice president of digital video and music for Amazon, said in a statement.

Amazon has focused on producing original content such as the political comedy “Alpha House” and “The After,” developed by “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter.

Amazon Prime members, who pay an annual fee for free shipping, can watch Instant Video at no charge.

Several competitors with similar streaming video offerings, most notably Netflix Inc, have also ramped up spending on original content.

The announcement comes as Amazon last week unveiled video and game streaming device Fire TV, hoping to get more people to watch its content and shop on its site.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
