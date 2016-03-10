Ambac elevates CEO as Canyon Capital takes aim at his pay

(Reuters) - Ambac Financial Group Inc added to Chief Executive Officer Nader Tavakoli’s responsibilities on Wednesday as a major shareholder attacked the company in part for his pay and performance.

The bond insurer said Tavakoli would assume the role of CEO of its operating company, Ambac Assurance Corp.

Ambac Financial Chief Financial Officer David Trick has held the Ambac Assurance CEO post on an interim basis.

The announcement came shortly after Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, one of Ambac’s largest shareholders, went public on Wednesday with its campaign to shake up the company’s management, taking aim at the Tavakoli’s pay and transparency.

The hedge fund, which with a 4.5 percent stake is Ambac’s fourth-largest shareholder, issued a statement saying Tavakoli’s compensation was extravagant compared with the company’s stock performance and that his capital investment plan lacked transparency.

Canyon said Tavakoli’s pay was more than three times the 2014 target compensation of his predecessor, Diana Adams, who was CEO of both the holding company and the operating company.

Ambac also said on Wednesday that it had named Jeffrey Stein as chairman of Ambac Assurance.

Ambac labeled Canyon’s claim as an “unfounded and irresponsible attack”, late on Wednesday, and said the shareholder’s motivation was to monetize a short term trade on the company.

Canyon was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported last week that Canyon was preparing to start a proxy fight aimed at the $750 million company, with plans to name a slate of directors to stand for election at the annual meeting..

Shares of Ambac were flat at $16.19 in extended trading on Wednesday.