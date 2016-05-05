Ambac shareholder urges Canyon Capital to drop proxy fight

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A large shareholder of Ambac Financial Group Inc. is urging a hedge fund to drop its proxy fight against the bond insurer, weeks before a key shareholder vote.

Cornwall Capital Management LP, which says it owns 4.9 percent of Ambac’s shares, said in a statement issued late on Wednesday that fellow hedge fund Canyon Capital should cease its proxy campaign.

Los Angeles-based Canyon, which holds a 4.5 percent stake in the company, has been seeking to persuade Ambac to find ways to accelerate the settlement of $4 billion in insurance claims.

The fight with Ambac and its chief executive, Nader Tavakoli, escalated in March when Canyon nominated three directors to be considered for election to the company’s board at its May 18 annual meeting.

The hedge fund has since revised its position and now has one director nominated for Ambac’s board.

In its statement, Cornwall said a proxy fight would be counterproductive and that Ambac shareholders should support Chairman Jeffrey Stein, who would be removed if Canyon wins the fight.

“Removing Mr. Stein, who is the only remaining independent director with a history with the Company, would be bad for Ambac shareholders and other stakeholders...” the firm said in a statement.

Canyon owns Ambac debt, an exposure that Ambac says is worth $376 million, in addition to an equity stake that is worth around $36 million.

Canyon has said that Tavakoli is over-compensated compared to his peers. On Monday, Canyon released a study saying that Ambac’s board is also over-paid, earning $475,000 each in 2015, according to the study, or more than 2.7 times the median board member’s compensation rate.

Proxy votes often hinge on the position taken by a company’s largest shareholders. Raging Capital Management, which owns 3.5 percent of Ambac, according to Thomson Reuters data, has previously said it supports the bond insurer’s management and board.

Canyon has pushed Ambac to ask its regulator, the Commissioner of Insurance of the State of Wisconsin, to accelerate Ambac’s settlement of the claims. Ambac has argued the matter is entirely in the hands of the regulator.

An Ambac spokesman declined to comment on Thursday. Canyon did not immediately return a call seeking comment.