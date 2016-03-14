Ambac, hedge fund Canyon Capital square off in proxy fight

(Reuters) - Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, the fourth largest shareholder of Ambac Financial Group Inc, launched a proxy fight on Monday, nominating three directors for the board and urging leadership changes at the bond insurer.

Canyon Capital, which holds a 4.5 percent stake in the company, has been seeking to persuade Ambac to find ways to accelerate the settlement of $4 billion in insurance claims.

Canyon is also an Ambac creditor, with $259 million of exposure to its bonds, according to filings.

Ambac said in response to the hedge fund’s nominations that, including deferred payments, Canyon Capital’s credit exposure is $376 million. The hedge fund’s equity stake was worth $35.6 million as of Monday, filings show.

“We think Canyon’s campaign to place its hand-picked candidates on the Ambac board is a thinly veiled maneuver designed to accelerate payments on its own creditor position,” regardless of what that would mean for stock holders, the company said on Monday.

Ambac said separately on Monday it was in talks with shareholders to add two independent directors to the company’s board.

Canyon Capital went public with its frustration with Ambac’s management team last week, taking aim at the pay and performance of Chief Executive Officer Nader Tavakoli.

The Los Angeles-based hedge fund on Monday nominated Frederick Arnold, chief financial officer at ConvergEx Group, and ACA Financial Guaranty Corp. Director John Brecker, as well as Eugene Davis, chief executive of PIRINATE Consulting Group, to stand for election to Ambac’s board at its May 12 annual meeting.

Shareholders have until Tuesday to nominate directors for election at the annual meeting.

“Canyon Capital’s nominees possess the skills and experience needed to work proactively with the company’s other independent directors to reverse Ambac’s lagging performance, increase transparency and accountability, and ensure” Ambac’s future success, the hedge fund said in its release.