AMC's premium theaters to have Dolby's big movie screens

(Reuters) - Motion picture theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said it signed a deal with Dolby Laboratories Inc to install Dolby’s big-movie-screen technology in its premium theaters.

AMC said it expects to have installed “Dolby Cinema” at AMC Prime theaters by mid-May in up to four locations in the United States.

AMC, whose movie theaters under its premium Prime brand have recliner chairs with subwoofers and speakers attached, said it would renovate its existing premium movie theaters with Dolby’s big-screen technology.