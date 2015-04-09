FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMC's premium theaters to have Dolby's big movie screens
April 9, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

AMC's premium theaters to have Dolby's big movie screens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Motion picture theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said it signed a deal with Dolby Laboratories Inc to install Dolby’s big-movie-screen technology in its premium theaters.

AMC said it expects to have installed “Dolby Cinema” at AMC Prime theaters by mid-May in up to four locations in the United States.

AMC, whose movie theaters under its premium Prime brand have recliner chairs with subwoofers and speakers attached, said it would renovate its existing premium movie theaters with Dolby’s big-screen technology.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills

