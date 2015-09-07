FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMC shares could rise 25 percent after media stocks' recent rout: Barron's
September 7, 2015 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

AMC shares could rise 25 percent after media stocks' recent rout: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in AMC Networks Inc could rise 25 percent over the next year citing the company’s ability to turn out hits, according to a report in Barron‘s.

In its Sept. 7 edition, the financial newspaper reported that AMC shares are selling for less than 15 times estimated 2015 earnings per share of $4.94 and said that estimates for its earnings have been rising while those of most companies have been declining.

The cable television network’s shares closed at $72.13 on Friday, but if the stock rose to $90 per share, it would trade at just over 16 times 2016 projected earnings of $5.55, which is where the benchmark S&P 500 index trades, Barron’s said.

Popular AMC shows have included “Breaking Bad,” and it is expected this year to increase its number of scripted episodes to 80 and 95 next year from 56 last year, Barron’s said.

Reporting By Sinead Carew, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
