Minerals Technologies raises Amcol bid for second time

(Reuters) - Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX.N) raised its offer for U.S. minerals and materials group Amcol International Corp ACO.N for the second time, valuing the company at $1.46 billion.

Minerals Technologies hiked its offer by about 6 percent to $45 per share after rival bidder, France’s Imerys S.A. (IMTP.PA), raised its bid.

Amcol shares rose more than 5 percent to $46.75 in early trade on Monday.

Amcol, which owns large reserves of mineral bentonite used in the construction and energy industries, has already agreed to Imerys’s sweetened takeover offer.

Minerals Technologies also on Monday said JPMorgan has committed to provide funding for a deal.

Minerals Technologies, which produces calcium carbonate, used to whiten everything from paper to talc, maintained that a deal would immediately add to earnings on closing, expected in the first half of 2014.

Lazard is the lead financial adviser to Minerals Technologies, while Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as the legal counsel. JPMorgan is also acting as a financial advisers, Minerals Technologies said.

Minerals Technologies first raised its offer for Amcol, which has a market capitalization of about $1.5 billion, to $42.50 on February 24 after which Imerys increased its bid to

$42.75.

Minerals Technologies initially offered $42 per share on February 14, topping the rival’s $41 offer.

Shares of Minerals Technologies, which has a market capitalization of about $1.9 billion, were marginally down at

$53.11.