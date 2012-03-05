FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AMD sells stake in GlobalFoundries; restructures supply deal
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 5, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

AMD sells stake in GlobalFoundries; restructures supply deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new AMD Opteron 6000 series processor is seen on a motherboard during a product launch in Taipei April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

(Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices AMD.N said it was selling its equity stake in foundry partner GlobalFoundries Inc, in a deal that will no longer require the company to make its chips exclusively at Global Foundries.

The chipmaker will make a payment of $425 million to GlobalFoundries to waive off the exclusivity deal, incurring a related charge of $703 million in the first-quarter.

The companies also signed a new supply agreement, which waives certain quarterly payments that AMD was to make to GlobalFoundries this year as part of the 2012 wafer supply agreement.

AMD, a distant second to Intel Corp (INTC.O) in selling microprocessors that are the brains of PCs, had seen production issues at GlobalFoundries affect output last year.

AMD had spun off its semiconductor manufacturing arm into GlobalFoundries in 2009 with investment from Abu Dhabi-backed ATIC.

Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.