General Atlantic sells German lab firm Amedes to French fund Antin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Buyout group General Atlantic will sell its majority stake in Amedes to France’s Antin Infrastructure Partners, the companies said on Friday, in the second sale of a major German laboratory services company in as many weeks.

Specialist fund Antin will take control of Hamburg-based Amedes -- Germany’s second-largest lab company, with 3,500 employees, 35 laboratories and 27 medical practices -- with the goal of building up its domestic business, the company said.

“We hope to take Amedes forward in a way that adds more laboratories in Germany,” Antin partner Angelika Schoechlin told Reuters.

The companies did not disclose a price, but financial sources close to the deal said that Antin paid between 750 million euros ($837 million) and 800 million euros for the stake, aided by loan financing of 500 million euros.

Financing was being arranged by Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Credit Agricole, the companies said.

The Amedes deal marks an unusual departure for an infrastructure fund, which invest mostly on behalf of pension funds and insurers, and signals how investors normally focused on toll roads and wind parks are increasingly stretching the definition of infrastructure.

“The term is developing further and the border to normal private equity investors is becoming more porous,” Schoechlin said.

The deal comes hard on the heels of a bigger medical services sale in the fractured German market. In June European private equity group Cinven agreed to buy a majority stake in Synlab, Germany’s largest lab company, from BC Partners.

General Atlantic tried to sell Amedes in 2014 but failed to attract bidders prepared to meet its asking price of 700 million euros, roughly nine times its annual core earnings.