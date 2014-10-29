Amedisys quarterly profit beats as expenses fall 60 percent

(Reuters) - Amedisys Inc’s (AMED.O) quarterly profit sailed past analysts’ estimates as the home health and hospice company’s operating expenses more than halved.

The company’s operating expenses fell to $284 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $455.5 million a year ago.

Amedisys has been cutting costs and shut some of its hospices and home health care centers last quarter, helping it reverse a run of three straight quarterly losses.

The company reported an adjusted net income from continuing operations of $9.1 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $155,000, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s adjusted net service revenue fell marginally to $300.3 million in the quarter, but still beat the average analyst estimate of $299.3 million.