FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Eagle's quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 2, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

American Eagle's quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shoppers enter the American Eagle Outfitters store in Broomfield, Colorado August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by demand for its Aerie brand in the holiday shopping season.

The company’s net income rose to $81.7 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $61.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

American Eagle’s net revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1.07 billion.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.