American Eagle's quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent

(Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by demand for its Aerie brand in the holiday shopping season.

The company’s net income rose to $81.7 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $61.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

American Eagle’s net revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $1.07 billion.