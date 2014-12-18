Ex-American Realty chairman accused of ordering accounting changes

(Reuters) - A former executive of American Realty Capital Properties Inc alleged former chairman Nicholas Schorsch directed her and another executive to manipulate financial results.

American Realty shares closed down 4 percent on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Schorsch asked former CFO Brian Block to shift numbers in the company’s second-quarter results to cover up previous errors during a July 28 phone call, according to a complaint filed in New York state court.

Former Chief Accounting Officer Lisa McAlister, who filed the complaint, claimed to have participated on the call.

McAlister seeks at least $50 million in damages in her defamation suit against the real-estate investment trust, Schorsch and former CEO David Kay.

American Realty could not be immediately reached for comment.

“Messrs. Schorsch and Kay and senior management caused the company to terminate Ms. McAlister’s employment in retaliation for blowing the whistle on ARCP and to use her publicly as a scapegoat for defendants’ fraudulent conduct,” the complaint alleged.

American Realty said on Oct. 29 McAlister and Block had resigned after its audit committee discovered “intentional” accounting errors. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the company.

Schorsch and two other senior officers stepped down this month.

McAlister had informed Schorsch and Kay of questionable accounting practices during the first quarter, but was ignored, she alleged in her complaint.

Up to Thursday’s close, American Realty’s stock had fallen 34 percent since the company disclosed the accounting errors.