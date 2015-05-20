KPN shares fall on potential America Movil exit

The company logo of Dutch telecoms group KPN is seen on the headquarters in the Hague February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Shares in KPN (KPN.AS) fell in early trading Wednesday after America Movil (AMXL.MX) said it will sell up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.77 billion) worth of its own bonds exchangeable for KPN shares under certain circumstances.

The terms of the bonds allow America Movil to raise money cheaply while keeping strategic options on KPN open.

If the bonds are exchanged, Movil will exit the majority of its position in KPN in 2020. However, the terms also provide Movil an option to call the bonds if KPN shares rise sharply.

KPN shares, which have risen 29 percent so far this year, were down 3.2 percent early Wednesday.

America Movil, owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, in 2013 failed in a bid to buy KPN. The Mexican group has since reduced its stake in KPN to 21.1 percent from about 30 percent at the peak.

A spokesman for KPN said the company had “taken notice” of Movil’s move announced early Wednesday.