The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) is likely to report a nearly 500 percent jump in first-quarter net profit next week, helped by favorable exchange rates in its key markets, according to a poll of six analysts.

The company is likely to post a profit of 27.27 billion pesos ($1.46 billion) for the January-to-March period, according to an average of six analyst estimates.