America Movil's profit seen jumping 86 percent in first quarter

The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s America Movil is likely on Wednesday to report an 86 percent jump in net profit, helped by much lower foreign exchange losses, analysts predict.

The company is likely to report a profit of 15.328 billion Mexican pesos ($887 million) for the January to March period, according to an average of five analyst estimates.

Latin American currencies’ depreciation against the dollar, economic weakness in Brazil and tougher regulation have dragged on the company’s results.