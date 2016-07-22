America Movil profit seen falling 29 percent in second quarter

The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) is likely on Thursday to report a 29 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hurt by exchange rate losses, analysts predict.

The company is likely to report a profit of 10.027 billion pesos ($549 million) for the April to June period, according to an average of five analyst estimates.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 lost nearly 6 percent of its value in the period against the dollar, amid worries over Britain's vote to exit the European Union.