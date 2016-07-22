FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil profit seen falling 29 percent in second quarter
July 22, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

America Movil profit seen falling 29 percent in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015.Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Carlos Slim's America Movil (AMXL.MX) is likely on Thursday to report a 29 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hurt by exchange rate losses, analysts predict.

The company is likely to report a profit of 10.027 billion pesos ($549 million) for the April to June period, according to an average of five analyst estimates.

The Mexican peso MXN=D2 lost nearly 6 percent of its value in the period against the dollar, amid worries over Britain's vote to exit the European Union.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
