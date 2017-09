The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A shareholder meeting of Mexican telecoms giant America Movil, which is controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, voted to create a 12 billion peso ($689 million) stock purchase fund, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The fund will be used to buy shares of the company.