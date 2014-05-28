America Movil aims to keep slimmest majority at Telekom Austria

VIENNA (Reuters) - America Movil (AMXL.MX) aims to hold only a slim majority of shares in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) following a $2 billion takeover offer, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

America Movil, which owns 27 percent of Telekom Austria, has offered to buy the shares not already owned by it or the Austrian state, which has 28 percent, to take control of the Austrian operator it wants to turn into an eastern European hub. Carlos Garcia Moreno said America Movil would buy all shares tendered in its 7.15 euros-per-share offer that runs until July 10, but would sell back as many as necessary over the next two years to ensure at least 24 percent of the company remains in the market.

“If we get more than 50 percent of the shares we will sell shares within two years to ensure this free float,” he said in an interview published by Austrian magazine News on Wednesday.

The Austrian government has said it aims to reduce its stake to 25 percent plus one share, enough for it to maintain a veto right on major decisions under a shareholder agreement signed with America Movil last month.

Telekom Austria’s boards said late on Tuesday they had decided to give no recommendation on the offer from the Carlos Slim-controlled Latin American telecoms giant.

Telekom Austria’s chairman told shareholders at the annual meeting on Wednesday that other parties had been interested in the company, which is small by international standards but has a footprint in eight central and eastern European countries.

Rudolf Kemler, who is also head of the OIAG Austrian state holding company, said America Movil had offered the best prospects of keeping the company’s Austrian headquarters and protecting it from potential hostile takeover bids.

“We found a strategic partner with long-term investment horizons,” he said.

SCALE MATTERS

Some small shareholders arriving at the meeting said they would not tender their shares.

One ex-Telekom Austria employee in his 70s questioned why he should sell at such a low price, recalling that the stock had reached over 20 euros in the past.

Telekom Austria’s shares were down 0.2 percent at 7.15 euros by 1148 GMT.

“I was involved in the whole building up of Telekom from 1958 on. One doesn’t know whether he’ll continue to invest or just wants to rip it apart,” said the shareholder, who declined to give his name.

America Movil plans to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) into Telekom Austria through a rights issue to help the company reduce its debt and fund acquisitions.

“Telekom Austria has been restricted by its relatively small scale in an industry where scale matters,” American Movil’s chief executive Daniel Hajj said in a video message played to shareholders, alluding also to the widely discussed prospect of further consolidation in Europe.

“This will present Telekom Austria with interesting opportunities in the not too distant future,” he said.

The European Commission on Wednesday gave its long-awaited approval to the $1 billion takeover by Hutchison Whampoa’s 0013.HK 3 Ireland of Telefonica’s (TEF.MC) O2 Ireland and is due to decide in July on whether to allow Telefonica Deutschland’s (O2Dn.DE) $12 billion takeover of KPN’s (KPN.AS) German subsidiary E-Plus.

In both cases the main concern has been whether the number of mobile network operators in a national market can be reduced without causing a rise in consumer prices by ensuring other companies are given adequate access to these networks to compete as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

Telekom Austria’s planned capital increase and future composition of the boards were not on the agenda of Wednesday’s meeting but will likely be the subject of an extraordinary shareholder meeting to be called later.

($1=0.7345 euros)