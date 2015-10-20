FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil reviewing capex, renegotiating with suppliers after loss
October 20, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

America Movil reviewing capex, renegotiating with suppliers after loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX) is reviewing its dollar capital expenditure plans and renegotiating with suppliers, the company said on Tuesday, after the telecoms giant reported its first quarterly loss in almost 14 years.

In an earnings call, the company said its prospects of being granted a pay TV license by Mexican regulators were “high,” and that it has a good opportunity in March to renegotiate regulations with Mexico’s telecoms watchdog.

Executives also said the company should be able to distribute shares of its tower spinoff telesites next month, adding that it had no indication from Austria that the government wanted to sell its stake in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI).

Reporting by Christine Murray and Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner

