FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Movil closes tender with 27.7 percent of KPN
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 28, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

America Movil closes tender with 27.7 percent of KPN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Carlos Slim’s cell phone company, America Movil (AMXL.MX), said on Thursday it has closed its tender offer for a controlling stake in KPN and now officially owns 27.7 percent of the Dutch telecom.

The wealthy Mexican entrepreneur notched another victory in Europe this week with the acquisition of a quarter of KPN after an overwhelming response from shareholders.

KPN chief Eelko Blok is in Mexico this week for talks on the company’s and possibly his own future.

Slim has taken advantage of beaten-down valuations to add European companies to his telecommunications empire, which already has 246 million wireless subscribers from the United States to Argentina.

Two weeks ago, America Movil also boosted its stake in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) to 23 percent after buying out investor Ronny Pecik [ID:nL5E8HF1NM]. Additionally, the Slim family disclosed they held another 3.14 percent voting stake in the Austrian company.

Unlike his Latin American expansion, where the entrepreneur purchased much bigger stakes or entire companies, the 72-year-old Slim has taken a more cautious approach in Europe where tighter regulation and tougher competition pose a different challenge.

Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Andre Grenon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.