America Movil content with Telekom Austria stake: paper

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mexican telecoms group America Movil (AMXL.MX) has no plans just yet to seek majority stakes in Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) and Dutch peer KPN (KPN.AS), its chief executive told an Austrian magazine.

America Movil, owned by the world’s richest man Carlos Slim, boosted its holding last month in Austria Telekom to 23 percent and in Dutch telecom company KPN (KPN.AS) to 27.7 percent as it stepped up its foray into the European market.

“We are satisfied with those large stakes in KPN and Telekom,” America Movil chief Daniel Hajj, and son-law to Slim, told Austria’s weekly magazine “News” in comments published on Thursday.

Referring to Telekom Austria, he was quoted as saying America Movil would want a large stake but not a controlling stake.

“The first step is to go in with 25 percent and to help lead the company,” he said.