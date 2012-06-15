Telekom Austria welcomes America Movil as investor

VIENNA (Reuters) - Telekom Austria (TELA.VI) welcomed news on Friday that America Movil (AMXL.MX) will get a 23 percent stake after buying out investor Ronny Pecik.

“We welcome new investor America Movil, one of the world’s largest and most successful telecommunications companies,” Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said in a statement.

“As a strategic and long-term investor the company will contribute to our business success thanks to its know-how and industry expertise. We are looking forward to good cooperation.”