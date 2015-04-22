American Airlines CEO opts for shares, no salary

(Reuters) - The chief of American Airlines Group Inc has opted to receive his primary pay in stock starting on Wednesday, drawing union criticism because he has opposed linking the pay of pilots to the company’s performance.

Chief Executive Officer Doug Parker will receive shares in lieu of a base salary or annual bonus, he said in a letter to employees on Wednesday. Parker was paid about $12.3 million in 2014, including a $7 million stock grant.

“I believe this is the right way for my compensation to be set – at risk, based entirely on the results achieved, and in the same currency that our shareholders receive,” Parker said.

“The target amount will remain approximately 20 percent below my peers at Delta and United until all of our team members have joint contracts that compensate as well or better than those airlines.”

Only pilots and flight attendants at American, the world’s largest passenger carrier since it merged with US Airways in 2013, have joint collective bargaining agreements in place.

The unions representing those groups had pressed for profit-sharing to put them on par with labor at rival airlines, which give millions of dollars back to employees annually on top of their wages.

Parker has called profit-sharing an outdated remnant of when airlines could not afford to pay higher, stable wages a decade ago. The airline boosted pilots’ wages 23 percent in their latest contract, and in December raised flight attendant wages an additional 4 percentage points on top of earlier raises averaging 10 percent.

Allied Pilots Association spokesman Gregg Overman said Parker’s decision “aligns his interests with those of the company’s shareholders. We’re disappointed that he has thus far not taken the opportunity to do the same with profit-sharing — another form of performance-based compensation — which serves to align employee interests.”

Leslie Mayo, spokeswoman for American’s flight attendants union, said the announcement was in line with Parker’s earlier commitment to hold off on a higher salary until all of American’s employees were paid the top industry salary.

At least some investors welcomed the news.

Joe Terril, a St. Louis-based money manager who invests in airline stocks, said opting for stock meant Parker believed American’s shares were under-valued.

“No question,” he added.

It was not immediately clear how the news will impact American’s overall share count.