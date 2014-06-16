American Airlines reaches tentative agreements with Machinists

A man checks in his luggage at the American Airlines check-in counter at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said it reached three tentative agreements with the International Association of Machinists, covering more than 11,000 US Airways mechanics, fleet service agents and maintenance training specialists.

If ratified, the agreements will lead to negotiations with the Transport Workers Union to cover more than 30,000 employees, the company said.

American Airlines did not say when the agreements would be presented for ratification.