American Airlines narrows profit margin forecast

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Friday said it expects its pretax profit margin for the third quarter to be within the higher range of its previous forecast.

American, the world’s largest passenger carrier, said it expects a pretax margin of between 17 percent and 18 percent for the just-ended quarter, compared to a prior forecast of 16 percent to 18 percent, both excluding special charges.

American kept its forecast for passenger unit revenue unchanged at a 6 percent to 8 percent drop from a year earlier.

The latter did not come as a surprise, according to Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel. American and its partners provide many flights to and from countries such as Brazil, where economies have weakened, hurting sales. A surge of flights by rivals in greater Dallas, American’s hometown, has also outpaced demand and pressured fares.

American has expanded its service abroad more slowly than forecast in order to address this. It reported Friday that international capacity in 2015 will stay flat or rise as much as 1 percent, compared to previous expectations of a 1 percent gain.

The airline reported that it repurchased shares at a cost of $1.56 billion in the third quarter, completing a $2 billion stock buyback announced in January.

The company’s shares rose more than 1 percent following the news in premarket trading.