American Airlines forecasts passenger unit revenue drop
April 24, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines forecasts passenger unit revenue drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects its passenger unit revenue to fall four to six percent this quarter with the largest drops in the Pacific and Latin America, Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said in an investor call Friday.

The decline puts American in line with its industry peers, with United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) forecasting an equivalent drop. American has a “bias” to reduce capacity to match its supply of seats with demand, hurt abroad by a strong U.S. dollar, Kerr said.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

