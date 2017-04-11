FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 4 months ago

American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Tuesday raised its quarterly forecast for a key revenue metric, citing higher average fares.

The No. 1 U.S. airline said it now expects total unit revenue, which measures sales with flight capacity, to be up about 2-4 percent, compared with the 1.5-3.5 percent it previously forecast.

The forecast comes at a time when other airline companies are struggling to increase unit revenue. Last week, No.2 U.S. airline Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) lowered its guidance, citing slower-than-expected improvement in average fares for flights booked at the last minute.

Shares of American Airlines rose as much as 1.4 percent to $42.9 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

