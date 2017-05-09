FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
American Airlines raises second-quarter forecast for key revenue metric
May 9, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 3 months ago

American Airlines raises second-quarter forecast for key revenue metric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- American Airlines aircraft are parked at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2016.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group (AAL.O) on Tuesday raised its forecast for total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), a key revenue metric, for the second quarter, citing improving yields and lower estimated fuel prices.

The No. 1 U.S. airline said it now expects TRASM to increase about 3.5-5.5 percent in the quarter, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise of 3-5 percent.

The company also said it now expects pre-tax margin, excluding certain items, to be between 12-14 percent for the quarter, up from its prior guidance of 11-13 percent.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

